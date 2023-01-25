6 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed his relationship with former Hearts of Oak great Bernard Don Bortey.

He says the former winger is a generous person who gives freely from his heart as he recounted their days at the national team camp.

Don Bortey was among the greatest players on the domestic scene in the early 2000's as he played and starred for Accra Hearts of Oak.

Gyan recalls a time when they were and camp and Don Bortey brought a backpack filled with money after he shot a commercial video and told him to take whatever amount he wants from it.

The 37-year-old former Udinese player says he was surprised but assured Bortey that he will repay his kind gesture someday if he makes it.

"He has helped me, he is a free-spirited guy. Those days Dong Bortey was on top of his game. I remember we were in camp when he came with a backpack full of money," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

"I took out a bundle of cash and I told him the day I will also make a lot of money, I will also repay him for his good deeds.

"He is someone who can give you a hundred million if even that is his last money on him. I’m a bit emotional… people don’t really know him but he does things from his heart."

He also added "He was supposed to be up there but things happen in life. People don’t know about my relationship with him but once in a while we talk. He is a good guy," Gyan said.