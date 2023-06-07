2 hours ago

Asamoah Gyan, the iconic Ghanaian forward, has recently shared his most challenging experience while playing for the national team, the Black Stars.

The former Ghana captain revealed that he faced unjust criticism during the early stages of his career with the Black Stars, which resulted in him losing his passion for representing his country.

Reflecting on those times, Gyan expressed, "I encountered some issues in 2008. I always recall the 2008 tournament because I was unfairly criticized for no apparent reason in a game that we actually won. It deeply affected my enthusiasm for the national team."

He went on to recount the particular match against Namibia, stating, "Even to this day, that game haunts me. Ghanaians believed we should have dominated the match, but instead, I faced undeserved criticism."

Despite this setback, the 37-year-old striker managed to bounce back and achieve success two years later when he led the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola. During the tournament, Gyan showcased his prowess by scoring three goals.

"Moving forward, when we traveled to Angola, I was in exceptional form. Right from the first press conference, I confidently stated that Ghana would reach the final. Unfortunately, I sustained an injury in the initial match, and as a result, I had to begin the subsequent game against Ivory Coast on the bench," Gyan continued.

He further shared his experience during the tournament, saying, "The team's camaraderie was exceptional since the U20 players joined the squad, and I had to step up as a leader for the team. Everyone was fully committed to the tournament, and it remains one of the most memorable camps I have ever been a part of."

Gyan's journey with the Black Stars has been a rollercoaster ride, with both challenging moments and remarkable achievements. His resilience and dedication to his country have left an indelible mark on Ghanaian football.