Asamoah Gyan, the former Ghana captain, has posted a cryptic message on his social media accounts after the verdict of his divorce case with his ex-wife.

The message, which was later deleted, hinted at Gyan's feelings regarding the legal outcome.

The message read: "Lawyers want to appear credible because they lost. The only thing they can do is come to the public to lie, as I'm a public figure. I have 10 points. They can have 2 points. The only place they can go now is social media" [SIC].

After a lengthy three-year legal battle, an Accra High Court made a judgment on the dissolution of the marriage between Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan on Tuesday, 31st October, 2023.

Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer, and his former wife had been entangled in the divorce court for the past three years.

The court ruled, following a DNA test, that all three children from the marriage are indeed the biological offspring of Asamoah Gyan.

As part of the verdict, Gyan was ordered to pay a monthly maintenance allowance for the upkeep of his three children, who will be in the custody of his former wife.

He will also provide support for their school fees, medical and dental care, and flight tickets, among other childcare expenses.

Gifty Gyan was granted a fair share of the properties acquired by the couple during their marriage.

Gyan's mansion in the United Kingdom (U.K) and his four-bedroom house at Spintex were among the properties awarded to his ex-wife. She also received a luxury BMW vehicle and an Infiniti.

Additionally, a parcel of land owned by Asamoah Gyan, located in Prampram and intended for use as a fuel station, was awarded to his former wife.

Asamoah Gyan, who is 37 years old, is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals from 109 matches and enjoyed a successful playing career with lucrative transfers to China and the UAE.