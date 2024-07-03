3 hours ago

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has admitted that his move to the Chinese Super League was a challenging decision.

After an impressive stint with Al Ain in the UAE, Gyan joined Shanghai SIPG in July 2015 on a two-year deal, earning a weekly salary of £227,000.

Speaking to Wontumi Radio, the 39-year-old revealed that the move was not made lightly. Gyan consulted extensively with his family and close associates before deciding it was the best step for his career.

"It was a difficult decision for me, but I spoke to everyone around me, and we decided it was the best move for me," Gyan said.

"Luckily, it turned out well for me, and we have managed to establish companies that are employing Ghanaians."

Gyan's illustrious career includes playing for Liberty Professionals, Stade Rennes, Udinese, Sunderland, Kayserispor, North East United, and Legon Cities. He announced his retirement in June 2023.

He remains Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals and is also Africa's highest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.