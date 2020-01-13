20 minutes ago

Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan is set to miss the remainder of the Indian Super League season as he is sidelined with an injury.

According coach of NorthEast United, Robert Jarni the club were looking for a replacement for the injured striker but were not able to as the striker may not recover in time before the season ends.

“Gyan is injured. Unfortunately, he can’t play and I think, it’s finished for him. We are looking to bring in two new players,” Jarni said at the post-match press conference following his side’s 0-2 defeat to FC Goa.

Gyan last featured for NorthEast United during their 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters on 28th December 2019.

NorthEast United, meanwhile, have been linked with former Arsenal forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas. Earlier during the season, the Highlanders also parted ways with foreigners Maximiliano Barreiro and midfielder Panagiotis Triadis.

NorthEast United are win-less in their last six league matches and are currently eighth in the ISL standings.