Former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan says former Ghana Football Association President Kwasi Nyantakyi was doing a lot of things right that is why he was able to qualify Ghana to three World Cups during his reign.

The former Ghana FA boss ascended the football association hot seat in 2005 befoe he was forced to resign when he was caught on camera receiving money.

Asamoah Gyan says the former WA All Stars owner was doing a lot of things right that is why Ghana achieved so much.

“Nyantakyi was doing something right. Qualifying to the World Cup three times was no mean an achievement. He was also the Vice-President of CAF and held other high positions—that tell you he was doing okay,” Gyan said on Max TV.

He added, “l didn’t support what was going on, but life goes on.”

Nyantakyi’s over a decade administration also witnessed the construction of FIFA goal projects at the GFA Secretariat and the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, Black Maidens (U-20 female) FIFA World Cup bronze feat, Black Stars’ AFCON final (2010, 2015), three consecutive AFCON semi- finals, among others.