Former Zambia and Ivory Coast trainer, Herve Renard says that Ghana's all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan would have had a better career but for his laziness.

Herve Renard has in the past worked with the Black Stars as a physical trainer when Claude Leroy was the Black Stars coach.

The man with the magic wand for winning the AFCON title says that Gyan was too laid back at training grounds and was only interested in playing games.

Herve Renard 51 now coaches the oil rich Saudi Arabia and says despite Gyan's amazing talent he could have been better If he took his training much more serious.

“The quality of Asamoah Gyan was amazing. I was always impressed with his timing of headers,” the Saudi Arabia coach said in an interview with TV3.

“He was a very good goalscorer, fantastic player, amazing player.

“But I have something to tell him. He was supposed to have a better career, but he was lazy,” Renard said while laughing.

“In training, he was lazy. He only likes the games. But he was the most important player but I know him and he didn’t like the training, he only likes the competition, the games,” he concluded.

The former Sunderland striker is Ghana's all time scorer with 51 goals and was in the AFCON finals in 2010 and 2015 and a veteran of three world Cup appearances whiles being the highest scoring African at the mundial with six goals.