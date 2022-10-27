52 minutes ago

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Olele Kingson says that the penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan a the 2010 FIFA World Cup against Uruguay shattered their dreams/

Ghana played against Uruguay in the quarter-final stage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The match was heading for extra time with the game tied at 1-1 with goals from Sulley Muntari and Diego Forlan for each side.

There was a corner for Ghana late in the game and after a series of headers, Dominic Adiyiah's header was heading into the net only for the cynical Luis Suarez to palm it away like a goalie.

A penalty was awarded and the Uruguayan striker sent off, up stepped Asamoah Gyan who had earlier in the tourney scored a penalty against Australia but this time he could only smash the upright despite sending Fernando Muslera the wrong way.

Ghana ended up losing the match on penalties after missing the chance to get into the annals of history with that Asamoah Gyan penalty miss.

Then goalkeeper of the Black Stars, Richard Kingson insists that Asamoah Gyan shattered their dreams, but was quick to add that it's part of the football.

"It was a mixed feeling, our dreams were shattered when Gyan missed from the penalty spot but most importantly we were at the center of history, missing penalty is part of the game," he told Ignite Media

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.