5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Hon Andy Appiah Kubi, has held a thanksgiving service to express gratitude to all delegates of the constituency for reposing their confidence in him during the recent Parliamentary Primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At the thanksgiving service held at Juansa Presbyterian Church, he was accompanied by a number of constituency executives to herald praises on the delegates for voting for him once again.

He had earlier found it necessary to first of all, express gratitude to God the Creator for the sustenance of livelihood throughout the election period – before, during, and after – adding that it was God who worked his way through the delegates for the massive endorsement.

Apart from the delegates, he thanked all those whose contribution and support have brought him that far and asked that they rally behind him come the 2024 Parliamentary elections and Presidential election to vote for him as an MP and also vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as president.

He also appealed to constituency executives and delegates to be united in order to win the 2024 elections, both parliamentary and presidential.

Hon Stephen Obeng Saka, one of the failed contenders, also said that Hon Appiah-Kubi’s win is “a testament to his dedication to the party”.

“His victory is not only a personal triumph but a victory for the NPP in Asante Akim North and positioning ourselves strategically towards breaking the (8) agenda we anticipate, which is possible,” he added.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.