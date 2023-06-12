1 hour ago

The final day of the Betpawa Premier League 2022-23 season witnessed a draw between Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In a match filled with goal-scoring opportunities, Asante Kotoko started strong but faced a resilient defense from Dreams FC, who denied their opponents from taking an early lead.

The midfield battles were intense, with Richard Boadu leading Asante Kotoko's dominance in possession. The first half came to an end with the referee, Robert Musey, blowing the whistle at 45+2 minutes.

At the beginning of the second half, Asante Kotoko made a substitution, introducing Eric Zeze to replace the injured Enoch Morrison.

Eric's impact was immediate as he delivered a brilliant pass to Mfegue, who was denied a goal by an excellent clearance from Dreams FC's Ali Jalilu in the 56th minute.

In the 60th minute, Mfegue had another chance to break the deadlock, but his inadvertent handball resulted in a free kick for Dreams FC after a delightful cross from Shadrack Addo.

As the match approached its conclusion, Dreams FC goalkeeper Somolon Agbasi made an impressive save, denying Solomon Sarfo Taylor's powerful strike and ensuring the game remained level.

With the draw, Asante Kotoko maintained their fourth position in the league table with 52 points, while Dreams FC moved up to the sixth position with 48 points, securing a one-point lead over seventh-placed Karela United.

Asante Kotoko will now grant their players some time off before resuming preseason preparations, while Dreams FC will continue their training and preparation for the upcoming MTN FA Cup game against King Faisal.