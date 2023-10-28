4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has unveiled a 20-man squad for their upcoming Ghana Premier League match-week seven clash against Bechem United.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to host Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling fixture on Sunday afternoon.

In the squad list, Richmond Opoku has returned, while Isaac Oppong, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, and Bernard Somuah have retained their places.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT (3:00 PM).

Below is the Asante Kotoko 20-man squad list for the game against Bechem United:

GOALKEEPERS:



Danlad Ibrahim

Frederick Asare



Augustine Agyapong

Nicholas Osei Bonsu

Nanabayin Amoah

Henry Ansu

Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed

Yahaya Dawuni



Michael Kyei Dwamena

Andrews Ntim Manu

Rockey Dwamena

Sheriff Mohammed

Peter Amidu Acquah

Bernard Somuah

Isaac Oppong

Baba Yahaya

Richmond Lamptey



Richmond Opoku

Kalo Ouattara

Steven Dese Mukwala

This squad will represent Asante Kotoko in the upcoming match as they aim to secure a positive result against Bechem United.