Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has unveiled a 20-man squad for their upcoming Ghana Premier League match-week seven clash against Bechem United.
The Porcupine Warriors are set to host Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling fixture on Sunday afternoon.
In the squad list, Richmond Opoku has returned, while Isaac Oppong, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, and Bernard Somuah have retained their places.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT (3:00 PM).
Below is the Asante Kotoko 20-man squad list for the game against Bechem United:
GOALKEEPERS:
- Danlad Ibrahim
- Frederick Asare
- Augustine Agyapong
- Nicholas Osei Bonsu
- Nanabayin Amoah
- Henry Ansu
- Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed
- Yahaya Dawuni
- Michael Kyei Dwamena
- Andrews Ntim Manu
- Rockey Dwamena
- Sheriff Mohammed
- Peter Amidu Acquah
- Bernard Somuah
- Isaac Oppong
- Baba Yahaya
- Richmond Lamptey
- Richmond Opoku
- Kalo Ouattara
- Steven Dese Mukwala
This squad will represent Asante Kotoko in the upcoming match as they aim to secure a positive result against Bechem United.
