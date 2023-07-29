1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko has officially announced the departure of Mudasiru Salifu to Saudi Arabia side Al Bukiryah FC after four seasons with the Kumasi-based club.

Mudasiru Salifu joined Asante Kotoko in 2019 and quickly became a fan's favourite after a starring role in a game against fierce rivals Hearts of Oak

The club conveyed its gratitude to the enterprising midfielder through its official communication platforms and extended best wishes for his future endeavors.

Mudasiru Salifu rejoined the Porcupine Warriors after successful loan spells in Moldova and Saudi Arabia, where he showcased his talent for FC Sherrif Tiraspol and Al Batin.

During his loan stint at Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol, Salifu made a significant impact, featuring in 21 matches across various competitions.

His appearances included notable competitions like the Moldovan League, UEFA Champions League qualifications, UEFA Europa League playoffs, and Europa League group stages.

Following his spell at Sheriff, Salifu joined Al-Batin on loan, where he represented the Saudi club in 15 matches during the latter half of the season.

Unfortunately, Al Batin, managed by former Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Logarusic, faced relegation and finished at the bottom of the league standings.

Asante Kotoko bids farewell to Mudasiru Salifu with appreciation for his contributions during his time with the club. Now, as he ventures into a new chapter of his career in Saudi Arabia, both the club and its fans will undoubtedly be eagerly watching his progress and success in the next phase of his football journey.

The player is expected to join the team for pre-season in Turkey this weekend.