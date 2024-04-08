3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, shared his thoughts on the team's performance in their recent goalless draw against Bechem United, emphasizing that while the result halted a four-game losing streak, it did not necessarily mark an improvement in their overall performance.

Ocloo acknowledged the team's resilience and determination in securing the draw, highlighting their disciplined approach and the crucial saves made by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

He noted, "It's a game we fought very hard for this draw. We came with a game plan and you could see the boys were very determined, very disciplined and we had a point. Kudos to them."

However, Ocloo pointed out that in their previous matches, despite not securing points, the team displayed better overall performance, particularly in terms of their attacking play.

He stated, "To me, our previous games we played very well but we couldn't score."

He elaborated, noting that in the recent draw, the team's defensive discipline was the key difference. "And with this game, the only difference is they were very disciplined defensively," Ocloo remarked.

While the draw against Bechem United resulted in a slight improvement in the team's league position, moving them from tenth to eighth with 33 points, Ocloo highlighted the importance of finding a balance between defensive solidity and attacking potency in future matches.