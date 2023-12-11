12 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, believes that the team's recent victory over Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash on Sunday will serve as a turning point in their season.

The Porcupine Warriors, who had struggled with form earlier in the season, secured a crucial 3-2 victory over their arch-rivals, extending their winning streak to four games and moving up to the seventh position on the league table.

"We've been performing and we are keeping the consistency, and I would like to thank the fans for their support; we are grateful," Ocloo expressed his gratitude after the game.

Highlighting the dynamism of football, Ocloo emphasized the importance of consistency, noting that the team has been playing consistently well, leading to positive results.

He expressed confidence that this momentum would propel them into contention for the league title.

In the Super Clash, Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala scored a second-half brace, complementing Isaac Opong's first-half strike.

Linda Mtange opened the scoring for Hearts of Oak, and Martin Karikari reduced the deficit in the final minute.