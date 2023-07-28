14 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko has officially announced that midfielder Richard Boadu is on the verge of completing a permanent transfer to Libyan side Al Ahly SC, pending medical examinations.

Boadu's football journey began with Asante Kotoko's youth side, and he later rejoined the club in September 2021. His exceptional skills and pivotal role played a significant part in Asante Kotoko's triumph in the Ghana Premier League during the 2021/2022 season.

In recognition of his resilience, dedication, and outstanding performances, he was bestowed with the captaincy at the onset of the 2022-2023 season.

With Boadu's departure from the club, an impressive chapter comes to an end. The midfielder leaves behind a remarkable legacy, holding the team record for the highest number of tackles and most duels won.

Throughout his last season with Asante Kotoko, he contributed two goals, five assists, and earned an impressive eight man-of-the-match awards.

Asante Kotoko conveyed their heartfelt appreciation for Boadu's substantial contributions to the team's recent successes and commended his professionalism during his tenure with them.

They extended their best wishes to him for his future endeavors with Al Ahly SC.