Richard Boadu, the captain of Asante Kotoko, has candidly revealed that the club faced difficult times during the 2022/23 season, with everyone seemingly turning their back on the team when things were not going well.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a challenging campaign, failing to secure any trophies and having to fight hard to finish in the top four of the Ghana Premier League.

Their struggles continued in the MTN FA Cup, where they suffered an early exit at the round of 16, losing to Aduana FC and missing the chance to reach the final.

Speaking about the tumultuous season, Boadu disclosed that the club faced financial constraints as a result of their underwhelming performances.

During these trying times, the club's management reportedly expressed that there was a lack of funds due to the team's inability to secure victories. Boadu expressed the players' frustration, as they faced uncertainties about their financial well-being amid the disappointing results.

"It was a difficult moment for us. Everyone turned their back on us in terms of money and support because of the slow progress we were making," Boadu shared in an interview with Kessben FM.

He further revealed that the management expressed their concerns about the lack of winnings affecting the club's financial situation, adding to the players' stress during an already challenging season.

Asante Kotoko's season took another hit when their head coach, Seydou Zerbo, was sacked, and the club finished the season under the guidance of interim coach Abdulai Gazale.

Despite the hardships faced during the 2022/23 season, the Asante Kotoko captain's resilience and openness in sharing the team's struggles reflect the determination and commitment of the players.

As they regroup and prepare for the upcoming season, fans hope for a more successful and prosperous campaign for the beloved Porcupine Warriors.