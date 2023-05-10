2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has shed light on the decision to part ways with coach Seydou Zerbo.

Nana Yaw disclosed that while the management was initially satisfied with Zerbo's performance and had no intentions of letting him go, intelligence regarding potential security threats forced them to reconsider their stance.

The CEO explained, "We did not succumb to pressure to let him go. As the management, we were aware of the club's situation and what he was capable of. However, we received strong intelligence that some individuals had planned to attack him at the training ground, similar to what happened to Matic at Hearts of Oak. Such an incident had previously occurred at Kotoko, and we believed that allowing it to happen would not be in the best interest of the club, especially considering the club's image." he told Oyerepa FM

Nana Yaw continued, highlighting the discussions held with Coach Zerbo regarding the security concerns.

The CEO revealed that the coach had also approached his embassy, the Burkina Faso Embassy, which raised similar concerns.

Considering the potential threat of an attack on the coach and the consequent tarnishing of the club's reputation, the management made the difficult decision to part ways with Zerbo in order to prevent any untoward incidents.

Despite the security concerns, Nana Yaw expressed the management's reluctance to let go of Coach Zerbo, as they believed he still had the potential to make a positive impact on the team's performance.

However, with limited time remaining in the league and the existing officiating challenges, bringing in an external coach was not deemed as a viable solution.

The CEO also acknowledged the existence of a faction of supporters who were against Coach Zerbo, recounting an incident during the match against Hearts of Oak in Accra where intervention was necessary to prevent an attack on the coach. F

Furthermore, he disclosed that demands were made by the board, either for the coach to be dismissed or for the CEO to resign.

Seydou Zerbo's tenure at Asante Kotoko began at the start of the current season, which witnessed the team's disappointing elimination from the CAF Champions League and their subsequent struggles in the Ghana Premier League.