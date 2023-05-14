3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has shared insightful details about the current approach and future plans for the club's player development initiative.

The interview with Oyerepa FM shed light on the club's commitment to investing in the growth and nurturing of young talents.

One crucial aspect that Amponsah discussed was the need to make decisions regarding accommodation for the selected players.

He revealed that they are considering various options, with one being the identification of foster guardians who would receive a monthly stipend ranging from Ghc1,000 to Ghc2,000.

This financial support would enable the foster guardians to construct apartments for the players, providing them with a comfortable living environment.

He also disclosed that discussions are underway with potential partners who are keen on offering technical support and potentially becoming new investors in the project.

These discussions signify the club's dedication to seeking additional expertise and resources to enhance the initiative's success.

"We have now reached a crucial stage where we need to determine how we can accommodate the players we have selected. One option is to find foster guardians and provide them with a monthly stipend of Ghc1,000 to Ghc2,000, which will assist them in constructing apartments," Amponsah explained.

"Our partners are also engaging in talks with us, discussing the provision of technical assistance, and there is even a possibility of them becoming new investors. We are actively pursuing the project and exploring every avenue for its advancement."

These recent developments demonstrate Asante Kotoko's unwavering commitment to investing in the development of young players.

By creating a nurturing environment and offering comprehensive support, the club aims to provide aspiring talents with the best possible platform to thrive and excel in their football careers.