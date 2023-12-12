4 hours ago

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, the Chairman of Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee (IMC), exudes confidence in the club's destiny to claim the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.

This declaration comes on the heels of a thrilling match on December 10th at the Baba Yara Stadium, where Asante Kotoko emerged victorious with a 3-2 win over arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

The significant victory not only marked a turning point in the current season but also showcased the team's remarkable resurgence.

Isaac Oppong's crucial opening goal and Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala's clinical brace sealed the fate of their bitter rivals.

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua shared his optimistic outlook, stating, "Asante Kotoko is undoubtedly winning the Ghana Premier League this year and in 2024, after we return from our European tour, we will be back stronger than ever with a new exposure, style, and mindset," Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua told Akoma FM.

"We are currently assembling a team, and since were starting from scratch with a mix of experienced and younger players things were not going to go well," he added.

Acknowledging the challenges of assembling a team and starting from scratch, he emphasized the ongoing efforts to build a cohesive squad.

As the Porcupine Warriors prepare for their next league game against Accra Great Olympics, the club remains determined to pursue the league title with a mix of experienced and younger players."