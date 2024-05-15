6 hours ago

Asante Kotoko is edging closer to securing a deal with Ivorian center-forward Mohamed Sidiki Sylla, who currently plays for Racing Club Abidjan.

The Porcupines, facing a challenging season in the Ghana Premier League with a record of eleven wins, eleven losses, and seven draws in 29 matches, are keen to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

In a bid to strengthen their team, Asante Kotoko's leadership is actively scouting for quality players. According to reports from Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Sylla is set to undergo a week-long trial with the club.

If he impresses coach Ogum and the technical team, a deal will likely be finalized.

Sylla, a former Ivory Coast U20 player who currently represents the U23 and Ivorian CHAN teams, brings a wealth of experience and talent to the table.

Amed Simba Toure, a former Kotoko player, is said to be playing a pivotal role in facilitating Sylla's potential move to the Kumasi-based club, adding to the anticipation surrounding the transfer.