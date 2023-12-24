5 hours ago

Asante Kotoko will battle with Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

While Asante Kotoko seems to have improved tremendously in recent weeks, their opponents keep sinking in the League standings over poor performance.

Asante Kotoko are unbeaten in their last 5 games, having won 4, drawn 1 - with those 13 points making them the club with the most accumulated points in their last 5 matches.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently in 7th place in the league table with 23 points and will hope for a win against Real Tamale United to appreciate further in the log.

Asante Kotoko have accumulated 12 points, scored 5 and conceded 3 goals at home, while, Real Tamale United have won only once on the road this season.

Real Tamale United are in the bottom three - 17th in the league table with 14 points, having won 1 and suffered 4 defeats in their last 5 games.

The Tamale lads have won 1 and suffered 6 defeats on the road - scoring 6 and conceding 17 goals in the process- with one game in hand.

Asante Kotoko have won one (4-0) and drawn (1-1) the other home game against Real Tamale United since the latter's return to the Premier League in 2021.

Stephen Mukwala Desse who has netted 5 goals for the Porcupine Warriors is available for the game on Sunday with the likes of Richmond Lamptey, Isaac Oppong, Mohammed Sherif, Enock Morrison, Justice Blay, Yusif Nurudeen, Peter Acquah Amidu, Enoch Morrison and Andrews Ntim Manu.

Afriyie Owusu is the top scorer for Real Tamale United with 6 goals in his debut season and will hope to increase his goals tally against Kotoko. Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli, Jorge Renchi, Hafiz Adams, Mustapha Fuseini, Abdul Aziz, Mohammed Iddriss, Issah Ahmed and Faisal Gariba are all available for the game.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 on Sunday at 6pm.

Elsewhere in Dawu, Dreams FC who have 4 outstanding games, will play at home against Accra Lions. Dreams FC last played in the league in week 11 when they lost 3-1 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium against Real Tamale United. The Still Believe side are currently occupying the 16th position in the league table with 14 points, won 2 and suffered 3 defeats in their last 5 games.

Head coach Abdul Karim Zito’s side have won 3, drawn 1 and lost 1 at the theatre of Dreams.

Accra Lions currently are 9th in the league table with 19 points having won 2 and lost 3 in their last 5 games.

Dreams FC youngster Abdul Aziz Issah is expected to start the game. The likes of Eric Boateng, John Antwi, Agyenim Boateng Mensah, Abdul Jalilu, Godfred Atuahene, McCarthy Ofori, Johnson Oppong, Emmanuel Agyei and Sylvester Simba are all available.

Ali Mohammed and Mohammed Yahaya who have 3 goals each for Accra Lions are available for the game. Others include, Daniel Awuni, Dominic Amponsah, Dominic Nsobila, David Oduro, Abass Salifu, Remember Adomako Boateng, Musa Hamzata, and Shawkan Mohammed.

At the Nana Koramansah Park, Nsoatreman FC will be tussling with league leaders Aduana FC in search of their first win in three- after losing their last two games to Karela United and Accra Lions.

Nsoatreman FC are 5th in the league table with 24 points after 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats in their last 5 games.

Nsoatreman FC have won 5, drawn 1, and lost 1 at home - having scored 8 and conceded 1 goal in the process.

They are among the top 5 clubs with the most points accumulated at home after totalling 16 points at home.

Aduana FC top the Legue with 27 points, having won 2 and suffered 3 defeats in their last 5 games.

Nsoatreman top scorer Abdul Manaf Umar (6 goals) is available for the game on Sunday. Meider Kwabena, Mohammed Abdul Rahaman, Collins Kudjoe, Emmanuel Kotei, Mohammed Issaka, Walid Neymah Fuseini, Stephen Diyou, Philip Ofori and Eric Osei Bonsu are all expected to feature for Nsoatreman FC.

League top scorer Isaac Minttheis a doubt for the game due to injury but Emmanuel Gyamfi who has found the back of the net 5 times, is available with the likes of Bright Adjei, Sam Adams, Alex Boakye, Derick Boateng, Frank Owusu, Kyeremeh Silas, Anderson Asamoah, Kelvin Obeng and Rich Sackey.

Elsewhere in Bechem, Bechem United will face off with Nations FC at Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Bechem United who crashed to a 1-0 loss to Aduana FC to lose their 10-game unbeaten run occupy the 6th position with 23 points. They have won 3, drawn 1 and recorded 1 defeat in their last 5 games. The Hunters have accumulated 14 points playing at home this season and have also scored 11 and conceded 4 goals.

Nations FC sit in 4th place in the league table with 24 points and are unbeaten in their last 5 games, having won 4 and drawn 1. Nations FC have managed to accumulate 6 points on the road in the campaign.

Augustine Okrah is the second highest scorer in the league with 8 goals. H recently won the November player of the month award and aims to add to his tally after failing to score against Aduana FC last sunday. Cephas Kofi Mantey, Emmanuel Avornyo, Samuel Kuffour, Joseph Kinful, Aaron Essel, Francis Acquah, Isaiah Nyarko, Seth Kwadwo and Gabriel Tenlep are all available for the game.

Top scorer of Nations FC Barimah Baah is expected to make amends after running out of steam in the last couple of games.

Asamoah Boateng Afriyie, Prince Acquah, Emmanuel Agyemang, Sadiq Alhassan, Micheal Awuah, Emmanuel Boahene, Victor Oduro, Amidou Diarra and Razak Simpson all ready for action on Sunday.

Finally on Sunday, FC Samartex will square off with Karela United at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in Sameraboi.

FC Samartex 1996 sit 2nd in the league table with 26 points, having won 3, drawn 1 and suffered 1 defeat in their last 5 games.

The Timber Boys have accumulated 21 points at home - by scoring 15 and conceding 2 goals and remains one of the two clubs with the most points accumulated at home.

Karela United currently occupy the 15th position with 15 points, after picking 2 wins and 3 defeats in their last 5 games.

Karela United boast 5 points after 7 away games with the 1-0 win Nsoatreman FC being their only win on the road.

FC Samartex 1996 have hosted Karela United once at home in the 2022/23 season with the Timber Boys winning 1-0.

Baba Musa has scored 5 goals in the league for FC Samartex 1996. Other players include, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Micheal Epshon, Evans Osei Wusu, Emmanuel Adu Siaw, Samuel Tetteh Mensah, Francis Gyetuah, James Sewornu and Gabriel Bonnah.

Karela FC top scorer Evans Adomako expects to lead by example. Samuel Attah Kumi, Mohammed Asigre, Maxwell Agyeman, Maxwell Arthur, Emmanuel Anaful, Humid Dafie and Hafiz Abdulai are all ready for the game.