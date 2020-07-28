43 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are reported to be owing players of the club three month salary arrears per OTEC FM.

Players and staff of the team have not been paid their monthly salaries for the month of April, May and June with the club reeling from the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

A report filed by Kumasi based OTEC FM indicated that Asante Kotoko owes their players for three months.

Yes, we are yet to receive our salaries for the past three months. We are yet to be communicated as to why we've not been paid our salaries for the past three months" The undisclosed source confirmed to Kumasi based OTEC FM.

The Kumasi based club is undoubtedly the best paid team on the local scene with some players reportedly taking home as much as GHC6000 for a local player.

Over the years it has been made clear that sponsorship package from telecommunication giants MTN goes in to cover the club's wage bill but it remains unclear what may have caused the delay in payment