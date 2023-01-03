17 minutes ago

Bottom placed Kotoku Royals and Berekum Chelsea will get us underway on Matchday 11 of the betPawa Premier League on Friday, January 06, 2023 at the Cape Coast stadium.

This fixture is one of the nine games scheduled from Friday January 6 to Monday, January 9, 2023. Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals are rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table with 4 points from 10 matches whiles Berekum Chelsea sits in 11th place with 13 points.

Champions Asante Kotoko will renew rivalries with Accra Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday. The visitors are currently on a poor run having won only once in their last five outings whiles Asante Kotoko sit in second place with 18 points despite dropping points against Aduana FC on Matchday 10.

Accra Hearts of Oak will play Tamale City at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

League leaders Aduana FC have a date with Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday. The two-time champions have amassed 20 points after 10 matches and hold a two-point advantage at top of the League table.