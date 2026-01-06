2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko Sporting Club have announced the departure of defender Joseph Ablorh, with the decision taking effect immediately.

In a brief statement, the Kumasi-based giants said the move was taken in the best interest of the club, bringing an end to Ablorh’s spell with the Porcupine Warriors.

“Joseph Ablorh and Asante Kotoko SC have parted ways with immediate effect. The club has taken this decision in the best interest of the club. We wish him well elsewhere,” the statement read.

The club did not disclose further details surrounding the separation, but sources close to the team suggest it forms part of Kotoko’s ongoing efforts to reshape the squad as they push for consistency and stronger results in domestic competition.

Ablorh, a defender who featured in the club’s recent campaigns, departs at a time when expectations remain high among supporters, with Kotoko under pressure to mount a sustained title challenge and return to continental prominence.

Fans have since taken to social media to thank the player for his service, while also urging the club to strengthen key areas of the squad ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana’s most decorated clubs, are expected to announce further squad updates in the coming days as preparations continue for the rest of the season.