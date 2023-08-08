1 hour ago

In a significant and auspicious meeting on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Manhyia Palace, the revered Life Patron of the Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, graced the occasion by meeting with the Interim Management Committee (IMC), the Technical team, and the players of the Club.

During this meeting, the players and members of the Interim Management Committee of Kumasi Asante Kotoko had the privilege of receiving the blessings and benevolence of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This encounter serves as a meaningful prelude to the team's preparations for the upcoming campaign.

In addition to imparting his blessings, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II affirmed his commitment to the holistic growth and development of the club.

He assured that he will oversee and support the infrastructural advancements of the Club, further reinforcing his dedication to the club's progress.

The delegation from the Interim Management Committee, led by Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua Kontomponiaferehene, a proficient chartered accountant specializing in financial management, was honored to represent the club in this important engagement.

Among the distinguished attendees were notable figures, including the former Ghana coach, James Kwasi Appiah, along with the newly appointed head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi.

The gathering marked a momentous occasion where the aspirations and endeavors of Asante Kotoko were bestowed with royal blessings and a visionary commitment to future development, symbolizing a promising phase for the beloved sporting institution.