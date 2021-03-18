1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced a partnership/sponsorship agreement with online ticket firm Ticketlake.

The wholly owned Ghanaian firm will be in charge of tickets when football fans are admitted to the stadium.

Kotoko's deal with the firm will last for three years starting when the second round of the league resumes.

A statement signed by Diaspora and International Relations Manager, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, on Thursday says Ticketlake will lead the club’s tickets digitisation drive when they start admitting football fans into the stadium.

Kotoko have in the past been bedevil with ticket racketeering and stealing of funds realized from ticket sales and with the introduction of the new partners this should be a thing of the past.

The latest partnership/sponsorship is the ninth one entered into by the Nana Yaw Amponsah administration.

Below is the list of sponsorships and partnership agreements.

1.InStat Sport – a soccer statistics firm

2.Errea – official kits suppliers for 3 seasons

3.Veo – a video technology group that allows clubs to have high-quality videos for purposes of analysis

4. Adonko Next Level Energy Drink – official energy drink partner of Kotoko for 3 seasons

5.Hisense – Household Electronic Partner of Kotoko for 3 seasons

6.CEEK VR – A virtual reality video streaming service that allows you to watch live events and many more for 3 seasons

7.StarLife Assurance and Star Assurance – official life insurance partner and general insurance provider for 5 seasons.

8. Cedar Point Pharmacy – Official pharmaceutical partner of the club.

9. Ticketlake – Official matchday ticketing partner

