In a Week 17 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko faced off against Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday afternoon.

The match concluded with Asante Kotoko securing a decisive 2-0 victory, leaving Bofoakwa Tano on the bitter end of defeat.

The star of the day was Asante Kotoko's Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala, who showcased his prowess by netting both goals.

The first breakthrough came in the 21st minute, establishing Asante Kotoko's lead as they headed into the dressing room with a 1-0 advantage.

As the second half kicked off, both teams made strategic substitutions.

Kotoko brought in Mo Sheriff, replacing the injured Ansu Henry, while Bofoakwa Tano made a double change, introducing Addai and Najib in place of Obilitey and Owusu.

The defining moment arrived in the 80th minute when Steven Mukwala struck again, securing his second goal and sealing a comprehensive 2-0 victory for Asante Kotoko.

Despite Bofoakwa Tano's efforts, the Porcupine Warriors' defense held firm, denying any chance of a comeback.