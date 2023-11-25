4 hours ago

Former champions Asante Kotoko secured a 3-1 victory over Legon Cities on Matchday 12 of the betPawa Premier League at WAFA Park on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors, coming off a hard-earned 1-0 win against Champions Medeama SC, displayed a strong performance to end a five-game winless run.

Legon Cities took the lead against the run of play, with Nasiru Moro scoring in the 21st minute to give his side the advantage.

However, Asante Kotoko bounced back in the second half, applying pressure on the host.

The equalizer came in the 67th minute when Mohammed Suleman put the ball into his own net.

Steven Mukwala increased the tally for Asante Kotoko in the 75th minute, and Isaac Oppong sealed the victory in the 91st minute.

The 3-1 win for Asante Kotoko marks their second back-to-back wins of the season and confirms their dominance over Legon Cities in their last four seasons, securing their third win in four meetings.