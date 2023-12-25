2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors, aiming to climb the league standings, secured the much-needed three points against Real Tamale United, who have been grappling with consecutive defeats.

The decisive moment of the match came in the 80th minute when Steven Dese Mukwala confidently converted a second-half penalty.

The penalty was awarded after midfielder Baba Yahaya was fouled inside the box.

With this goal, the Ugandan striker increased his goal tally to five for the season, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess and contributing significantly to Asante Kotoko's campaign.

Asante Kotoko had earlier seen a goal disallowed for offside in the 19th minute, and midfielder Richmond Lamptey missed a notable opportunity to find the back of the net in the 43rd minute.

The victory propels Asante Kotoko to the sixth spot in the league standings, accumulating 26 points.

They are now three points behind the league leaders, FC Samartex, and only one point away from Aduana FC, Nsoatreman FC, and Berekum Chelsea, all tied on 27 points.

Real Tamale United, on the other hand, remains second from the bottom with 14 points after facing four consecutive defeats in the league.

The win for Asante Kotoko provides a positive boost as they strive to compete at the top of the Ghana Premier League.