1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko SC have added firepower to their attack with the signing of Guinean forward Morifing Donzo from Hafia FC on a three-year contract, as the club intensifies preparations for the 2025/26 football season.

The 27-year-old forward, who is well-versed in African club competitions, brings CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup experience to the Kumasi-based giants. His deal is subject to the successful acquisition of a work permit.

Speaking to the club’s official media, Donzo expressed his excitement about finally joining the Porcupine Warriors.

“I was eager to make this move last season, but sometimes football doesn’t go the way you plan. Better late than never,” he said.

“I’ve spoken with Amos Frimpong, who was always convincing me to come. I also spoke with Mo (Camara) and Joe (Ablorh), and both had nothing but positive things to say about the club. I’m here now, ready to give everything, and make a name for myself in front of these fans.”

He revealed that former Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong played a key role in convincing him to join, alongside other current players:Donzo is expected to form a potent attacking trio alongside Kwame Poku and Albert Amoah, as Kotoko reshapes its squad to challenge for domestic honours and stake a claim on the continental front.

The club has been active in the transfer window, reinforcing its lineup under head coach Karim Zito.

With a blend of local talents and international recruits, Kotoko is aiming to re-establish itself as a dominant force in Ghanaian and African football.