Kumasi Asante Kotoko have sealed a mammoth partnership deal with state owned National Lottery Authority(NLA) after talks between both parties.

The reds keep swelling their commercial base with new sponsorship and partnership deals almost every now and then.

On Monday the club made an official announcement about the partnership deal at a press conference at the plush Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The deal is worth GHC 1,000,000($163,181) with the agreement for one year but it is subject to renewal when it expires.

Asante Kotoko's deal with the National lottery body will be mutually beneficial to the two sides .

The NLA also used the occasion to unveil their new game called the Atena.

Explaining the mechanics of the Atena Game Mr Bernard Buamah the Head of Marketing and Caritas Platform of the National Lottery Authority said “we should all help bring back the love of Ghana football by supporting this novelty. One would have to predict 5 jersey numbers of the team to be drawn by dialing *780# to follow the prompts to enter the game. An entry cost’s Ghs 2.00 and there were no limitations to the number of times one could play.

“An interesting twist to this game was the opportunity of the NLA’s traditional lotto players to play this game at GHS 1.00 by entering their serial numbers on their lotto coupons before playing their selected jersey numbers. Prices to be won in this game included cash, electronic appliances, fuel coupons, replica jerseys, match tickets and grand prizes of a salon car and all expenses paid trip to Dubai”.

The occasion was well attended by officials of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, NLA boss Samuel Awuku.

Others are Board Chairman of the National Buffer Stock Company Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, Director of Legal of the NLA Madam Afumuah Bruce, Director of Sales and Marketing Mr. Opoku Boakye, head of sales Mr. Fred Anaafi, Akua Pokuaa Kwarteng – Head of Legal Domestic, Thomas Sevordzi – Finance Manager, David Obeng Nyarko- Comms and Brands Manager

Former Kotoko players Coach Kwasi Appiah, Daniel Asare, George Kennedy, Opoku Nti, Abdul Razak and Papa Arko were all present.

There were others from the Kotoko supporters front and partners like Wofa Adu – NCC, Nana Kwame Dankwah- NCC vice National Chairman, Hon. Joseph Kotor – National Dean of Assembly members Ghana, Dr. Gyimah – Jimatech

Fans favourite Fabio Gama, midfielder Mudasiru Salifu and Cameroonian Clinton Mfegue were all present at the ceremony.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) is the 13th sponsorship/partnership agreement signed by the porcupine warriors under the management of Nana Yaw Amponsah.