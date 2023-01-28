1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the transfer of Brazilian striker Matheus Medieros De Souza.

The Brazilian goal poacher joins the porcupine warriors on an initial six-month deal with an option for a one-year extension.

"The enterprising left footed forward is expected to boost our striking department in our quest to achieve our season target, with goals and assists which are his trademarks" the club announced on its official website.

He becomes the second player to join the Kumasi-based club after Rashid Nortey this window.

Matheus is the third Brazilian to join Asante Kotoko after successful spells with Michael Vinicius and Fabio Gama.

The 26-year-old Brazilian striker last played for third-tier K3 side Panju City where he scored twice in 11 matches with one assist.

He has in the past played for the likes of Iguatu-CE in Brazil, CSA Steaua in Romania and CSF Speranta Nisporeni in Moldova.