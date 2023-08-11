52 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko Football Club has successfully finalized the signing of dynamic defensive midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu, securing his services on a promising three-year deal.

At the age of 23, Ntim Manu joins the esteemed Porcupine Warriors as a free transfer, having previously showcased his skills with Legon Cities.

This exciting addition to the team's roster was officially confirmed following the successful completion of Ntim Manu's mandatory medical assessment, ensuring his readiness to contribute effectively to the club.

Ntim Manu's playing style seamlessly blends energy, tenacity, and tactical awareness on the field, making him a valuable asset to the team.

His acquisition marks the third signing during Prosper Narteh's second tenure as the head coach of Asante Kotoko.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Ntim Manu shared his sentiments with scasantekotoko.com:

"I am overjoyed to be a part of a club with such an illustrious history. This opportunity holds significant meaning for both my family and myself, as I embrace the honor of representing not only the greatest club in Ghana but also one of the finest in the African continent."

Confident in his aspirations, Ntim Manu eagerly anticipates the chance to learn and develop under the guidance of his experienced teammates and top-tier coaches.

He eagerly looks forward to donning the iconic shirt and stepping onto the field, ready to make his mark and contribute to the club's ongoing success.