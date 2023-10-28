3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko SC striker, Steven Mukwala, spoke about the positive competition between himself and fellow striker, Kalo Ouattara, within the team ahead of their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Bechem United.

Mukwala shared his thoughts during an interview with Kotoko's official media channel in the lead-up to their league game on Sunday, October 29, hosted at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He emphasized the beneficial and constructive nature of the rivalry between them and how it contributes to the team's overall success.

Mukwala highlighted their readiness to step up and support the team when one of them is not in peak form.

"He is an amazing striker as well. A team always benefits from healthy competition, and I believe our competition is indeed healthy," he explained.

"If I'm not in good shape, he is ready to step up for the team. Similarly, if he's not in good form, I believe I can fulfill that role. So, essentially, it has been a beneficial and constructive competition."

As they prepare for the upcoming match, Kotoko currently occupies the seventh position in the league standings, while Bechem is in the 13th spot among the 18 teams in the league.

Mukwala, the Ugandan international, scored 11 goals in 31 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors last season, but he is yet to find the net this campaign.

Meanwhile, Ouattara, the Ivorian striker, has already netted three goals in five matches this season.