32 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko's struggles continued as they suffered another setback at home, conceding a first-half goal to lose 1-0 to Nations FC on Matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.

The lone goal came from Asamoah Boateng Afriyie, who found the back of the net just before halftime, securing all three points for Nations FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko entered the game seeking their first win since March 1st when they defeated Bibiani Gold Stars at their home ground.

However, they have faced challenges in the second half of the campaign, enduring defeats to Heart of Lions, Karela United, Accra Lions, and Aduana FC.

Dr. Prosper Narteh-Ogum's lineup included Moise Pouaty, Richmond Lamptey, Justice Blay, and Isaac Oppong, with Steven Mukwala absent due to international commitments.

Despite making efforts to secure the victory, Asante Kotoko failed to capitalize on their chances, allowing Nations FC to take the lead just before halftime.

Afriyie capitalized on a well-delivered cross from Emmanuel Boahene to score his 10th goal of the season.

In the second half, Asante Kotoko made tactical adjustments in pursuit of an equalizer, but Nations FC maintained their composure to secure their third consecutive league win.

Nations FC currently sits second in the league table with 40 points, trailing leaders FC Samartex 1996 by two points and holding a four-point lead over third-placed Aduana FC.

The defeat leaves Asante Kotoko in 9th place, level on points (32) with arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and trailing leaders FC Samartex by 10 points with 11 games remaining in the season.