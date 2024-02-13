49 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana's football powerhouses, faced a disappointing exit from this season's MTN FA Cup after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Karela United in the Round of 16 stage of the domestic competition.

The match, held on Monday, February 12, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, witnessed a strong performance from both Premier League clubs in the first half. Despite their efforts, neither side managed to break the deadlock before halftime.

However, Karela United seized the initiative just two minutes into the second half, as Solomon Aboagye found the back of the net to give his team the lead. Despite Asante Kotoko's attempts to respond and create scoring opportunities, they struggled to level the scoreline.

In the 65th minute, Giyas extended Karela United's lead with a remarkable shot, securing a 2-0 victory for his team at the end of the 90 minutes.

With this result, Karela United advanced to the quarter-finals of this season's MTN FA Cup, while Asante Kotoko bowed out of the competition.

The defeat represents a disappointing chapter for Asante Kotoko, who will now have to regroup and focus on other competitions. Meanwhile, Karela United will look ahead to the next stage as they continue their journey in pursuit of the MTN FA Cup title.