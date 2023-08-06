4 hours ago

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko are reportedly set to undergo significant changes as they prepare for the new season, with local media reports suggesting that eleven players will be departing the club.

The Porcupine Warriors had a challenging campaign last season, finishing in 4th place on the Ghana Premier League table.

To bolster the team's strength and improve their performance in both the Ghanaian top-flight and the FA Cup competition, Kotoko is taking decisive steps to revamp its squad.

Currently under Interim Management after the dissolution of the board and previous management, the club is determined to make a fresh start under new leadership.

The owner and life patron of Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, announced the formation of a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) on July 21.

The committee comprises Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, a chartered accountant and Kontomponiaferehene; James Kwesi Appiah; Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has been named the new head coach; and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who will serve as the administrative manager.

According to reports from Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the IMC has officially communicated to eleven players that their services will no longer be required ahead of the upcoming season.

This move is part of the club's rebuilding efforts to strengthen the squad for the challenges that lie ahead.

The players expected to leave the club include Abdul Rafiu Yakubu, Maxwell Agyemang, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Mohammed Alhassan, Solomon Sarfo Taylor, and Samuel Boateng.

Additionally, Ernest Osei Opoku, Evans Adomako, Clinton Opoku, Charles Owusu, and Dickson Afoakwa are also among those who will be shown the exit door.

As the new season approaches, Asante Kotoko aims to assemble a competitive and cohesive team under the guidance of the Interim Management Committee.

The club's supporters and stakeholders eagerly await the announcement of new signings and further developments as they look forward to a successful campaign ahead.