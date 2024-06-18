4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko is undergoing significant changes as they prepare for the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season.

The club, which finished sixth in the 2023/24 season, is currently finalizing decisions in a meeting at their secretariat.

Richmond Lamptey, a former Black Stars invitee, and star striker Steven Desse Mukwala are among the notable departures.

Lamptey showcased potential during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, while Mukwala, a Ugandan forward, seeks new opportunities.

The full list of departing players includes Samuel Asamoah, Ofori Ziggy, Isaac Oppong, Poutey Moise, Danlad Ibrahim, Augustine Agyapong, Yayaha Dawuni, Nicholas Mensah, Sheriff Mohammed, Kalou Ouattara, John Tedeku, Ishaaku Fuseini, Mukwala Desse, Richmond Lamptey, and Nanabenyin Amoah.

Kotoko faced challenges last season, including a streak of six consecutive losses, matching their worst record in 14 years.

These changes signify the club's commitment to overhaul the squad and improve their performance in the upcoming campaign.