Asante Kotoko's deputy captain, Richmond Lamptey, sheds light on the club's recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League, attributing their seven-match winless streak to underlying anxiety among teammates.

The challenging period led the team to seek solace and guidance from Otumfuo, their life patron, with a palace visit in early April.

Prior to this audience, Kotoko endured a series of six losses and one draw in seven games.

However, the encounter with the Asantehene proved transformative, sparking a positive shift in the team's fortunes.

Following the visit, Kotoko showed signs of improvement, securing victories against Samartex, drawing with Medeama SC, and clinching a 2-0 win over Legon Cities in consecutive matches.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Lamptey shared, "After we visited Opemsuo, by God’s grace, things have changed for us."

He emphasized the importance of taking Kotoko seriously, acknowledging the club's stature and the expectations placed upon its players.

Despite Lamptey's absence from the roster due to injury, he remains attuned to the team's dynamics and morale. Looking ahead to their upcoming fixture against Berekum Chelsea, Lamptey reflected on the impact of fear and how the team has worked to overcome it.

He noted, "I have seen that there was some fear that has overcome the boys... But now, the boys have overcome the fear."

As Kotoko prepares for their next challenge, Lamptey's insights shed light on the team's journey to rediscovering their confidence and resilience on the pitch.