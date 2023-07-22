57 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko, the Ghanaian football club, has made the decision to withdraw from the 2023 GHALCA Top Four Tournament, which was scheduled to commence early next month.

The mini-competition was set to feature the top four finishers from the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, including Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, Bechem United, and Asante Kotoko.

However, recent developments within Asante Kotoko, such as the dissolution of the board and other pressing needs, have led to their decision to pull out of the tournament.

The club aims to address these internal issues and adequately prepare themselves for the upcoming season.

The GHALCA (Ghana League Clubs Association) boss, Kudjoe Fianoo, confirmed the authenticity of the report and acknowledged Kotoko's withdrawal in an exclusive interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"Yes, it is no more a rumour, we received an official letter from Kotoko yesterday which stated that they can't participate in the tournament and as we are all aware of the current situation of Kotoko, it's not a deliberate decision to sabotage the tournament but a genuine one and we have accepted their request."

He emphasized that the decision was not an intentional move to sabotage the tournament but rather a genuine one, and the association has accepted Kotoko's request.

The GHALCA Top Four Tournament has undergone various dynamics in the past, transitioning from GHALCA G6 to G8 formats.

This year, the competition is reverting back to the traditional top four structure, featuring the top-performing teams from the previous season.

Despite Asante Kotoko's absence from the tournament, the remaining three clubs, Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United, are set to compete in the competition.

The event is scheduled to kick off on August 6 and will run until August 13, 2023, with matches taking place at the Baba Yara Stadium.

As fans await the start of the tournament, they will be aware of Asante Kotoko's preparations for the upcoming season and the developments that may unfold in the club's quest for success in the future.