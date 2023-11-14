2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has voiced his concerns about the team's performance in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors recently suffered their third consecutive defeat in the league, facing a setback in the matchday 10 encounter against FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Emmanuel Keyekeh's brilliant free-kick secured a victory for the Timber Boys, leaving Asante Kotoko in the 16th position on the league table with just 10 points out of a possible 30.

Speaking in the aftermath of the match, Coach Ocloo acknowledged the worry surrounding the team's inability to score goals. He stated, "Yes, of course, anytime the goals are not coming they are worrying times, but we'll go back and work hard like we always do."

Coach Ocloo emphasized the need for a change in the team's style of play, urging the players to be more aggressive in front of goal. He pointed out that the lack of aggressiveness was evident in their recent game against Samartex.

"We need to be more aggressive and purposeful in front of goal," he asserted.

Looking ahead, Asante Kotoko aims to reverse their fortunes in the upcoming matchday 11 fixture when they host defending champions, Medeama SC, at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The coaching staff and players are determined to address their performance concerns and strive for a positive outcome in the upcoming clash.