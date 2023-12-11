1 hour ago

Deputy coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo, attributes their impressive 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak to the team's consistency in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

In the Matchday 14 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko displayed resilience and secured a comeback win against their rivals.

Steven Mukwala's brace and a goal from Isaac Oppong sealed the victory for the Porcupine Warriors, while Linda Mtange and Martin Kakari scored for Hearts of Oak.

Ocloo emphasized the changing dynamics in football and highlighted the significance of form in games between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

He noted, "Gone are the days where form does not count in Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko games, but now football is dynamic."

The deputy coach credited their success to consistency, emphasizing its role in securing the crucial victory. Asante Kotoko currently sits in 7th place on the Premier League table with 22 points.

Looking ahead, Asante Kotoko will face Great Olympics in the upcoming Matchday 15 fixture as they aim to maintain their momentum and climb further up the league standings.