1 hour ago

A group calling itself “Concerned NPP Delegates of Asante Mampong, are threatening to file a legal suit against the National and the Ashanti Regional Party Executives.

This follows what it describes as a denial of access to nomination forms to enable two aspirants to contest in the Party's upcoming parliamentary primaries in April.

The group mentioned the two candidates as Mr Francis Addai Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong Municipal and one Engineer Benjamin Arthur.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mr Solomon Nyantakyi, the immediate past presiding member of Mampong Municipal Assembly, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The statement was issued at a press conference after which the placard bearing group, wearing red clothes picketed.

Some of the placards read: “Mapping Beyond Unopposed”, We won’t accept Unopposed, among other inscriptions.

They see the move by the Party Executives as a clandestine ploy to disqualify the two candidates to field Mr Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, the incumbent MP, as their sole candidate and thus declare him unopposed.

According to the Concerned Delegates, “this move of the party executives stands to polarize the Party and break their formidable front in their preparation towards the Party's parliamentary primaries in April and the 2020 general elections at large”.

However, when the constituency secretary, Alhaji Malik Adjei was consulted by the GNA, he described the allegation as unfounded and baseless, saying it lacked credibility.

According to the constituency secretary, the constituency was given only three forms which have been bought by some aspirants.

“However, any other aspirant who needs such forms could get them from either the Regional or National offices”, he added.