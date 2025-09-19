5 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has paid glowing tribute to his late elder sister, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, describing her as both the spiritual mother of Asanteman and one of the strongest pillars of his reign.

In an emotional message delivered on his behalf by business mogul Dr. Sam Jonah, the Asantehene said the loss had left a profound void not only in his life but also in the soul of the Ashanti Kingdom.

“It is not easy for me, as king, to put into words the depth of my grief. For the nation has lost a mother, and I have lost not only a sister but also one of my greatest pillars of strength,” the tribute read.

“She was truly the mother of the kingdom, the one whose presence held together the delicate threads of our family and our heritage.”

“Before the weight of the Golden Stool was placed upon me, she had already carried the weight of sisterhood, counsel, and love. She guided me with a steady hand as an elder, preparing me in ways I did not fully understand until destiny placed the Golden Stool upon me.”

Otumfuo highlighted that Nana Konadu Yiadom III was far more than a queen in title, emphasizing her unique ability to unite family, lineage, and tradition.Reflecting on their bond before he ascended the throne, the Asantehene acknowledged her guiding role in shaping his path to leadership.The tribute underscored the late Asantehemaa’s enduring influence as a symbol of calm, unity, and maternal strength within Asanteman.