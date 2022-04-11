5 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will attend the 2022 Memphis in May International Festival, in the United States of America (USA) which is devoted to honouring the culture and heritage of Ghana.

In the 45-year history of the festival, the friendly and diverse city of Memphis,Tennessee, devotes the festival to a different country and culture every year, and this year, the festival is honouring the culture and heritage of Ghana.

A statement from the organisers, dated April 7, 2022, said, “Already there is a great deal of excitement and anticipation for the salute to Ghana, the sixth African nation honoured by Memphis in May International Festival."

The festival focuses on contributing to the economic growth of the community, fostering civic pride, promoting awareness of Memphis heritage and building international relationships.

"The Asantehene’s visit to Memphis will highlight some of Ghana’s culture and traditions as part of the Memphis in May International salute to the Republic of Ghana,” Memphis organisers stated.

Delegation

The statement indicated that this would be the first time a King had visited Memphis during the festival.

It said Otumfuo would lead a contingent of paramount chiefs representing all regions under the Asante Kingdom, divisional chiefs, princes, and stool attendants of the Golden Stool for the five-day visit from May 3 to May 9, 2022.

"We are truly honoured to welcome the Asantehene to Memphis, Tennessee.” James L. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Memphis in May International Festival, said.

E ON 3 Group/KGL facilitate

Otumfuo's participation in the international festival is being facilitated by the E ON 3 Group, an Accra-based business solutions provider, which was given the authorisation by the Bank of Ghana to mint the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin, the KGL Group and the KGL Foundation.

The celebration of Ghana at the festival has been authorised by the Government of Ghana and is being coordinated through the Embassy of Ghana in the United States.

Engagements

Highlights of Otumfuo’s visit include meeting with government and business officials and visit to areas of attraction and cultural importance.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu will also attend Ghana Live Riches and Rhythms performance at the Orpheum Theatre on May 5 and the Black Star Black Tie Gala on May 6, which will celebrate his 72nd birthday.

The Asantehene will also address local college students.

"The royal visit to Memphis will be commemorated with the King conducting a traditional Durbar Ceremony on historic Beale Street on Saturday, May 7," the statement.

Commemorative gold coin

The Otumfuo Commemorate Gold Coin will be presented to the City of Memphis and the organisers of the festival.

The Mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland, will receive the coin on behalf of the city while the CEO of the Festival organising committee, James L. Holt, will receive it on behalf of the organisers.