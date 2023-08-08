1 hour ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a stern caution to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko, advising them not to meddle in the affairs of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The King stressed the importance of allowing the coach to have autonomy in player recruitment and squad selections, emphasizing that this would enable him to take full responsibility for his decisions.

Reports from Kumasi-based Akoma FM indicate that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has communicated his stance, making it clear that he expects the head coach to have complete control over his domain and strategies.

The Asantehene has further indicated that if any decisions made by the coach backfire, he should be held accountable, even to the point of potential dismissal.

The appointment of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) was made by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to oversee the operations of Asante Kotoko in preparation for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

This move followed the dissolution of the previous management team at the end of their tenure.

Among the members of the IMC are former Ghana national team head coach, James Akwasi Appiah, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who assumes the role of Administrative Manager.

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah is also part of the committee.

The primary focus of the Interim Management Committee is to fulfill the statutory requirements for the Premier League as the club gears up for the new season.