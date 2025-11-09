8 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has voiced deep concern over the growing threat that new and unregulated digital media pose to the survival and credibility of traditional journalism in Ghana.

Speaking at a dinner event during the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards at the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, November 8, the Asantehene cautioned that the unchecked spread of misinformation and sensational content online could undermine democracy, national stability, and cultural values.

“There are wider issues, more profound in their implications for policymakers and consumers alike,” he said. “We must ask ourselves: how worried should we be about the potential hijacking of the media profession by professional hustlers, and can the nation afford a media operating without regard to the laws of the state?”

“Any form of media, new or old, operating without any form of legal constraint is potentially a direct threat to democracy,” he warned.

“Our cherished traditional values have been swept away in a slurry of language unfit for humankind. When you fill the mind with garbage and filth, the brain can also be shaped in garbage, and the output we can expect is nothing but garbage,” he said.

“Let some serious dialogue begin to find a pathway to the preservation of the honour of the profession, worthy of the memory of titans like P.A.V. Ansah,” the Asantehene concluded.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed that while freedom of expression is essential to democracy, the media must still operate within the boundaries of the law.The Asantehene also lamented the decline in moral and linguistic standards in modern media, particularly the language and content consumed by young people, which he described as harmful to Ghana’s intellectual and cultural development.He urged media stakeholders, policymakers, and the public to initiate a national conversation on preserving the honour, ethics, and dignity of journalism.