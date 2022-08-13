1 hour ago

Asanteman has today embarked on health Walk to express gratitude and respect for Ghana’s Trade & Industry Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

According to Asanteman, it is time to show case their son and hero to the world tradition demands.

It’s follows Reports the National leadership of te party has ordered the Group to halt its intended health walk.

Addressing the media, former MP for Nsuta-Kwaman Beposo Hon Kwame Asafo Adjei said “ we came today as men and women of Asanteman with special interest in the development of Asanteman and all allies to embark on Health wall. IT IS NON POLITICAL as speculated.

Some formers MPS and Ministers who served the John Kufuor Administration also joined the health walk.

Supporters from other constituencies in the region also participated in the Health walk.

An initial count of participants as at 6am on 13th August, 2022 was close to 20,000 people. More people are expected to join.