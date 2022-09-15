3 hours ago

Asanteman is keen on complementing state, and non-state actors in reducing unemployment and ending poverty through the provision of employable skills and scholarships, the King of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has asserted.

According to him, youth unemployment remained a challenge which needed a collective effort in addressing it.

In addition, he said “though a daunting task, it is achievable nonetheless, if we all put our shoulders to the wheel by venturing into entrepreneurship and digitalisation where opportunities abound”.

The Asafohene and Head of Akwamu Division (Akwamuhene) of the Kumasi Traditional Council of the Ashanti Kingdom, Akyamfour Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bosu, said these on behalf of OtumfuoOsei Tutu II at the launch of the 13th edition of the MTN Pulse Transform Africa Conference and Africa Role Model Awards in Kumasi.

Organised by the Young Professional and Youth Coalition (YPYC) on the theme “Future of our Youth: Job, Leadership, Entrepreneurship and digitalisation”, the conference brought together academia, traditional leaders and entrepreneurs.

The purpose of the conference was to draw the attention of the youth, policymakers, government, local and global partners on prevailing developmental issues in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and finding solutions to them.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also bemoaned the low level of youth involvement in the formulation of policies that shapes the future of the country and therefore called for the placement of the youth at the centre in that regard.

He added that “they must be educated to accept and take responsibility in their pursuit for greatness because at the end they cannot blame anybody for their failures”.

The youth were urged by the King of Asanteman to take advantage leadership, entrepreneurial and career coaching skills while appealing to corporate institutions, individuals and philanthropists to sponsor such events.

The President of YPYC, Mr Andy Osei Okrah in his welcome address noted that the future of the youth looked gloomy due to prevailing challenges.

He said the YPYC had made some observations which included the growth of laziness and search for quick fix among the youth, an increase in bet staking among university students, increase in negative sub-cultures and practices, development of negative leadership skills and corruption.

Mr Okrah explained that the conference would help address the observations made by YPYC which would benefit the youth as well as the country positively.

The Commissioner of Police (COP), Kofi Boakye, speaking to participants at the conference advised them to leverage Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) to help create sustainable job opportunities.

Similarly, he encouraged the youth to direct their attention to the public service, especially the security and intelligence agencies by creating innovations through the use of technology to help protect citizens and fight crime.

The Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Prof RitaAkosua Dickson, won the award for the African Role Model Women in Executive Leadership.

A total of thirteen personalities and organisations were awarded for the tremendous role they had played in various fields.