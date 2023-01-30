12 hours ago

A section of the Muslim community in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region over the weekend held special intercessory prayers for Member of Parliament for area, Mohammed Mubarak-Muntaka.

The prayers were led by an Imam who gave a brief sermon for the purpose of the gathering. It is not known whether the MP asked for the prayers but he was not in attendance per our monitoring.

In a Facebook LIVE video shared by Asawase Lens portal, the Imam is heard speaking extensively about the importance of such prayers.

The post was captioned: "AL QUNUT PRAYER AGAINST EVIL MACHINATIONS DIRECTED AT HON. MOHAMMED MUBARAK MUNTAKA - MP FOR ASAWASE."

Speaking in Hausa, he prayed elaborately for the Member of Parliament and against all his perceived enemies, be they human beings or other creatures.

“Allah in your own ways, by virtue of your all Knowing, all Seeing, all Hearing attributes; we submit before you all detractors of the Hon. MP, deal with them as you deem fit.”

The session, known as Qunut, involved a two-unit prayer after the sermon. It typically involves lengthy prayers said for a specific purpose or intervention.

Muntaka has been in the news recently after it emerged that he had been removed from the Minority Chief Whip position he has occupied for the past years.

He is among a bloc of MPs who are protesting the leadership changes citing the lack of engagement and consultation in arriving at the decision.

NDC rings changes in parliamentary leadership

The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.

The NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus.

Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.

While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.